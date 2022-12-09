Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $678.24.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $531.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

