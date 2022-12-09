OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $19,333.44 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $19,333.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

