Orchid Price Tops $0.0849 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and $3.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00240193 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid's official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid's official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

