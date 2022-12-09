O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $836.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $798.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

