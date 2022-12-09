Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Shares Up 2.8%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 1,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

