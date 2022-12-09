Oxen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,830.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $160,830.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,244.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00450091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00855488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00112184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00646355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00251900 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,025,607 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

