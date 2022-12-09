Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

