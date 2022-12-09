Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.19 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.50 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

