Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.