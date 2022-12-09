Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
