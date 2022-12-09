Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 129,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,113,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,275 shares of company stock worth $1,088,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

