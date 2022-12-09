Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 809,398 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.