Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.71. 20,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,616. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -324.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock worth $36,932,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
