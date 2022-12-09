Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 37,203 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock valued at $143,211,830. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST opened at $18.96 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

