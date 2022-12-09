Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nevro were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.