Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 1,757 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

CRL opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

