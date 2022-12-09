Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

