Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

