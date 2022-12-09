Paloma Partners Management Co Has $822,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

