Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 55,795 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $98.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

