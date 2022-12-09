Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $878,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $245.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

