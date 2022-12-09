Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $956,000 Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 714,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

