Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.25 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

