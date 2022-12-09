Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Buys Shares of 100,000 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 4.6% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned approximately 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after buying an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.01%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

