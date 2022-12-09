Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 21.65 and last traded at 21.49. 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.45.
Paramount Global Trading Up 4.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $39,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,074,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAA)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.