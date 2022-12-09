Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PK stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.
Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 247,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
