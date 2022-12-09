Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 247,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

