Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $316,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

