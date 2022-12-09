Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading 38.5% Higher

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) traded up 38.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). 7,957,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 1,448,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Parsley Box Group Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.95.

About Parsley Box Group

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

