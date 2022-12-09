Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,029 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 3,144,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

