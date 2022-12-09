PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,793.10 or 0.10476368 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $486.25 million and $6.57 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

