PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,793.10 or 0.10476368 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $486.25 million and $6.57 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505872 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.58 or 0.30246255 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
