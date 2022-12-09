Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.74% of Paylocity worth $1,705,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Paylocity by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity Company Profile

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.