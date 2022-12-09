Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.35 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

