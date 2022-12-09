Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $381.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $226.07 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

