Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $547.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $511.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.