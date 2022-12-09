Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 6.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $326.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

