Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 6.5 %

AVY stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

