Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 455 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 272.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 703.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 77,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $281,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.