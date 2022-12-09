Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 116.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 794.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 10,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $97.59 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

