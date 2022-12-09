Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $29,707.50 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

