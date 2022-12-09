Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.