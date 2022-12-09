Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 38,527 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.40% of Ducommun worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

