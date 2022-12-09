Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

