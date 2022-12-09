Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 40,417 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $46.44 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

