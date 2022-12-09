Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.49 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

