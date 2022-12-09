Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 2,485 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.