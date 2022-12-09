Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 42,741 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 34.7% in the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

