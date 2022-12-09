Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 56,435 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra by 930.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.59 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.