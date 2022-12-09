Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 168,390 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,390 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 5.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE opened at 3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.63. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.13 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of 75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Stories

