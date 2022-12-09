Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $635,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,251,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

