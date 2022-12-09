Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 121,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

