Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.70.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.